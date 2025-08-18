Prime Video shares first look at 'Fallout' season 2

Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.
Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.
"The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," according to an official description.
Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.
