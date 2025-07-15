The power of Silver Spring

I’ve known Fleetwood Mac music my entire life. They were making music since before I was born, so i remember the songs. I could sing along even without fully comprehending the lyrics. Then MTv played Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac videos and it really cemented my love. They are easily in my top ten favorite bands. In the 90s Bill Clinton used a Fleetwood Mac song during his campaign for president. It put the band back into the spotlight and they did a special reunion show for MTv. I remember my brother and I watching intently. The performance of Silver Spring resonated around the world. The look Stevie and Lindsey share is one anyone who has ever had a broken heart understands. It’s funny to see that almost thirty years later people are discovering it on TikityTok. I’m glad I experienced it in real time. If you’ve never seen it, if you’ve never experienced it, check it out below.

this hits me in a whole new way now. Stevie, my girl crush, I totally get it.