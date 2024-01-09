'Poor Things' and 'Spider-Man' actor Willem Dafoe honored with Walk of Fame star

Willem Dafoe, famous for his work in such films as The Lighthouse, Spider-Man and Poor Things, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dafoe was honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, January 8. In a speech, the actor said the recognition was "wonderful."

"It's real humbling to be here and to be part of this," Dafoe continued. "I love making films. It's arguably the most collaborative of art forms."

The actor was also celebrated by family and friends at the Walk of Fame ceremony, including his wife -- director Giada Colagrande -- filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and actors Mark Ruffalo and Camila Morrone. Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal also paid tribute to Dafoe during the ceremony.

Dafoe starred in Arquette's 2023 film Gonzo Girl -- in which Morrone also starred -- and the two are currently working together with Pascal on the film Tropico, which is being directed by Colagrande.

"Few people know that we call Willem the pope of Hollywood," Arquette said. "There's only one Willem Dafoe. Willem is one of those people who exceeds your hopes when you work with him, when you get to meet him."

Pascal echoed Arquette's speech and said Dafoe is "an amazing friend" and has been Pascal's "greatest teacher."

"Nothing can really match up to the man, the artist, the friend -- Willem has shown me that in the early stages of my development, there is no one way to create a character, to steal a scene, to terrify, to seduce, to make people laugh and to be a leading man," Pascal said.

"He is the greatest American actor in our lifetime," Pascal added. "You cannot compare his career to anyone's, truthfully."

