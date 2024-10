We knew it was only a matter of time before the guys in Pink Floyd would sell their catalog. Pink Floyd has reportedly sold their music catalog, along with their name and likeness to Sony for $400 million. This gives Sony the right to use all their music, their likeness, sell merch and slap their logo and name on anything they like. Will we see a Pink Floyd hologram show? How many medical commercials will feature their music? What else can Sony do to dilute their greatness?