Pink Floyd pop-up shops

Members of Pink Floyd on stage
Pink Floyd FILE PHOTO: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England.
By Debra Green

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here, Pink Floyd is launching pop-up stores in London, Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Paris in collaboration with Sony Music and News & Coffee. These kiosks will feature exclusive commemorative merchandise, a limited anniversary pressing of the album, and a special edition of the Brain Damage fanzine, marking a revival of the original editorial project that was founded and produced by renowned Floyd author and historian Glenn Povey. The announcement coincides with the upcoming deluxe box set release of Wish You Were Here 50 on December 12, which includes unheard versions of classic tracks available on digital platforms and various physical formats, including 3LP, 2CD, and Blu-ray sets. Additionally, comedian and artist Noel Fielding has created a series of Syd Barrett-inspired paintings honoring the reissue of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” “What’s amazing about Pink Floyd, especially with ‘Wish You Were Here,’ is that the artwork was as good as the music,” Fielding says.

