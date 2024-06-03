PHOTOS: Kaedy Kiely’s 2024 trip to Italy

Kaedy Kiely's 2024 trip to Italy Sharing some of my favorite pictures with you from my lifelong wish to visit Italy that didn’t disappoint!

Sharing some of my favorite pictures with you from my lifelong wish to visit Italy that didn’t disappoint!

Our trip was to Tuscany, but we couldn’t land in Rome without staying a couple of nights to walk to the Trevi Fountain, visit The Vatican and witness Michelangelo’s incredible sculpture ‘La Pieta’, and try to wrap our minds around the age and the dramatic history of The Colosseum.

Our driver in Tuscany, Francesco, introduced us to so many things we might not have found on our own. A 9th century church, making our own pizzas, Florence and the incredible art in the Uffizi Gallery, a wonderful, whimsical art installation by modern artist Niki de Saint Phalle, dinner in my favorite new town Pitigliano where we met the owners of Il Ceccottino (who hosted George Clooney for a meal the following day as he and Adam Sandler shut down the town square there to film scenes for a new Rom-Com), Pitigliano at night with one of a zillion Tuscan cats we loved on in the foreground, poppies blooming, a river that formed in a volcanic crater, wineries, new friends and Tuscan sunsets.

I always love coming home, but Italy is hard to leave! Ciao for now…

Xo Kaedy