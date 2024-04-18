Penguins are amazing

Penguin jumps onto tour boat to escape killer whale FILE PHOTO: A penguin jumped into a tour boat in an attempt to escape the jaws of a killer whale. (Zoe Field)

By English Nick

I had no idea penguins could do this did you?

Check it out.

Penguins jump
Nick English

English Nick

10AM-3PM

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!