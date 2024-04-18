Penguins are amazing

Penguin jumps onto tour boat to escape killer whale FILE PHOTO: A penguin jumped into a tour boat in an attempt to escape the jaws of a killer whale. (Zoe Field)
I had no idea penguins could do this did you?
Check it out.
10AM-3PM
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.
Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!
You may be offline. Please check your connection and try again using the Retry button.