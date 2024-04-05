Paul Rudd tapped for National Geographic special 'Secrets of the Octopus'

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Paul Rudd will narrate the third installment of National Geographic's Emmy-winning Secrets of... nature documentary series: the James Cameron-produced Secrets of the Octopus.

It will premiere in celebration of Earth Day on April 21 and stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Rudd follows fellow Marvel movie stars who contributed to the nature channel's specials: Jeremy Renner voiced Incredible Animal Journeys; Angela Bassett narrated the forthcoming Queens, and Awkwafina's voice was heard in A Real Bug's Life.

Renner and Awkwafina's docs are now on Hulu and Disney+.

In its announcement, Nat Geo says, "Octopuses are like aliens on Earth: three hearts, blue blood, and the ability to squeeze through a space the size of their eyeball. But there is so much more to these weird and wonderful animals."

It continues, "Highly intelligent, octopuses can use tools, transform their bodies to mimic other animals and even communicate with different species, including us. The secrets of the octopus are more extraordinary than ever imagined."

Ant-Man franchise star Rudd says, "It's been an incredible journey learning about these mysterious creatures and their interconnected lives. I can't imagine audiences won't be as blown away with the secret lives of octopuses as I was working on this series."

He adds, "If you're going to dive deep into natural history, you have to do it with National Geographic. I'm thrilled to be working with James Cameron and the Nat Geo team to deepen our connection with the ocean and all of its creatures and curiosities."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

