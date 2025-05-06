Parent & Child Raves

On New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight people around the globe break into a tune whose lyrics are believed to be based on an old Scottish poem. “Auld Lang Syne,” which translates literally to “old long since” in English, loosely means “times gone by,” and it’s those times that we are being urged to remember in the poem.

Why do we sing 'Auld Lang Syne'

New parents are still looking to be young and free and have some fun on the dancefloor. A new trend is “daytime raves.” Parents bring their children to get dancing in a friendly environment but with the music mom & dad loved to dance too. What are the most popular songs parents want to dance to:

SNAP! – Rhythm is a Dancer (28%)

ABBA – Dancing Queen (27%)

Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (24%)

Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now (20%)

Fat Boy Slim – Right Here Right Now (19%)

Daft Punk – One More Time (18%)

Danzel – Pump It Up! (18%)

Daft Punk – Get Lucky (16%)

S Club 7 – Reach for the Stars (16%)

Beyonce – Single Ladies (16%)

AQUA – Barbie Girl (15%)

Stardust – Music Sounds Better with You (15%)

Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (15%)

Darude – Sandstorm (14%)

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (10%)

Phats & Small – Turn Around (Hey What’s Wrong With You) (10%)

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman (9%)

The Shapeshifters – Lola’s Theme (8%)

Van Halen – Jump (8%)

Madonna – Like a Prayer (6%)