Parent & Child Raves

New parents are still looking to be young and free and have some fun on the dancefloor. A new trend is “daytime raves.” Parents bring their children to get dancing in a friendly environment but with the music mom & dad loved to dance too. What are the most popular songs parents want to dance to:
SNAP! – Rhythm is a Dancer (28%)
ABBA – Dancing Queen (27%)
Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk (24%)
Queen – Don’t Stop Me Now (20%)
Fat Boy Slim – Right Here Right Now (19%)
Daft Punk – One More Time (18%)
Danzel – Pump It Up! (18%)
Daft Punk – Get Lucky (16%)
S Club 7 – Reach for the Stars (16%)
Beyonce – Single Ladies (16%)
AQUA – Barbie Girl (15%)
Stardust – Music Sounds Better with You (15%)
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (15%)
Darude – Sandstorm (14%)
Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up (10%)
Phats & Small – Turn Around (Hey What’s Wrong With You) (10%)
Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman (9%)
The Shapeshifters – Lola’s Theme (8%)
Van Halen – Jump (8%)
Madonna – Like a Prayer (6%)