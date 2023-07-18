Paramount+ unveils first look and release date for Stephen King prequel 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'

On Tuesday, July 18, Paramount+ revealed that Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to Stephen King's chilling 1983 book-turned movie, will debut on the streaming service Friday, October 6.

The film, starring E.T.'s Henry Thomas, Tell Me Lies star Jackson White and The Revenant's Forrest Goodluck among others, will be part of Paramount+'s Peak Screaming collection — curated movies and Halloween-themed TV episodes perfect for the spooky season.

The streaming service teases the "terrifying" tale saying, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow."

Paramount+ adds, "Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

