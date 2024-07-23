Ozzy's new commercial

By Axel Lowe

Ozzy, Geezer In Promotional Ad

  • Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are in a new promotional ad for Birmingham Premier League football club Aston Villa.
  • The Black Sabbath members open the short social media trailer by sharing a phone call in which Ozzy says, “Let’s play Villa Park [Aston Villa’s home stadium]!” while Butler replies, “As long as I’m left wing!”
  • The video is soundtracked by legendary 1970 Black Sabbath song Paranoid.
  • Osbourne and Butler reappear later in the trailer, with the bassist interrupting Paranoid to put on the UEFA Champions League theme.

