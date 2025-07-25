Ozzy tributes continue

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Entertainers are remembering Osbourne after his sudden death at the age of 76. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

If you have the Reelz channel, you’ll find a weekend of programming dedicated to the Prince of Darkness on sunday, July 27 at 9PM.

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath Frontman at 9pm ET:

Ozzy Osbourne is renowned as one of the craziest frontmen of all time. His antics include biting off a bat head and snorting ants on stage will go down in the annals of rock history.

Breaking the Band Narrated by Dee Snider at 11pm ET:

Often called the godfathers of heavy metal rock music Black Sabbath came from humble origins to become some of the most successful and outrageous of rock stars. Their hedonism and antics on stage were unparalleled as was their volatility off stage.

Black Sabbath: Breaking the Band follows their journey from the band’s early beginnings in Birmingham England in the 1960s to heavy metal infamy and their eventual break up.