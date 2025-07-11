Ozzy paints with Chimps!

By Axel Lowe

Ozzy Osbourne has collaborated with four chimps to create a series of paintings for auction to raise funds for Save the Chimps sanctuary. The Black Sabbath vocalist, known for his love of painting, worked with the chimps named Kramer, Sable, Sophie, and Janice on the abstract pieces. Each painting is named after one of Osbourne’s songs and has a starting price of £1,000. The auction, hosted by Omega Auctions, closes on July 17, and fans have shown support for the unique collaboration on social media.

