Ozzy documentary trailer released....

The upcoming documentary “Ozzy: No Escape From Now” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 7, chronicling Ozzy Osbourne’s health struggles and return to the stage over the past six years. The film includes intimate interviews with Ozzy, Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne, discussing Ozzy’s health issues and the impact on his mental health and music. The documentary also follows Ozzy in the studio recording music and documents his decision to play a final farewell show in Birmingham before his passing.
Axel Lowe