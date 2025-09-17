Ozzy documentary trailer released....

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)
By Axel Lowe

The upcoming documentary “Ozzy: No Escape From Now” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 7, chronicling Ozzy Osbourne’s health struggles and return to the stage over the past six years. The film includes intimate interviews with Ozzy, Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne, discussing Ozzy’s health issues and the impact on his mental health and music. The documentary also follows Ozzy in the studio recording music and documents his decision to play a final farewell show in Birmingham before his passing.

