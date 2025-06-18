Ozzy In A Can???

Ozzy Osbourne is selling empty cans containing his DNA for$450 so fans can “try to clone” the music legend. The 10 cans Ozzy drank from, signed, and re-sealed with his DNA inside are part of the product called Infinite Ozzy. Liquid Death’s PR team suggested that fans could use the DNA to clone Ozzy in the future. Ozzy, who will perform at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning charity concert, joked about the cloning idea. The event will feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and other bands.