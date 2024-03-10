Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

He won for his turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's biopic blockbuster Oppenheimer.

This was Downey Jr.'s third nomination and first-ever Oscar win. He was nominated alongside Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ruffalo.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood, and the academy, in that order,” Downey Jr. said as soon as he took the stage, before giving gratitude to his wife.

"I'd like to thank my veterinarian, I meant, wife, Susan Downey," he said. "She found me a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life."

Five previous winners took to the stage to announce this year's Best Supporting Actor nominees. Sam Rockwell announced his Iron Man 2 co-star Downey Jr.'s recognition. Rockwell won the award in 2018 for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

