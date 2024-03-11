Oscars 2024: America Ferrera, Zendaya & more dazzle at the Oscars

While lots of folks tune into Oscar night to see who wins, there are also plenty of people who only watch for the fashion, and there certainly were some fashionable ladies, and men, on the red carpet Sunday night.

Among the best dressed actresses were America Ferrera, who sparkled in a form fitting pink dress by Atelier Versace that was appropriate for a Barbie star; Zendaya, in an off-the-shoulder pink and black dress from Armani Privé; Lupita Nyong'o in a light blue Armani Privé gown, with crystal and feather details; and Anya Taylor-Joy in a silver bedazzled gown by Dior, with petals on the skirt.

There was also a lot of classic black on the red carpet, with Carey Mulligan wearing a Balenciaga Couture strapless black gown with a white bottom, and Margot Robbie in a black strapless sequined gown by Versace.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeled their upcoming movie Wicked for their looks, with Ari in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown to represent her character Glinda and Cynthia in a green leather gown by Louis Vuitton, representing her character Elphaba.

And it wasn't just the ladies who made a statement on the red carpet. Ryan Gosling looked effortlessly cool in a black tux by Gucci, with his shirt opened to show off his chest, while Colman Domingo continued to impress with his black Louis Vuitton tux, which he wore with steel-toe cowboy boots and a brooch bow tie.

Plus, many who attended made more than just a fashion statement with their accessories, with stars, including Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo, donning a pin in support of a Israel-Hamas cease-fire.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.