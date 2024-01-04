Oprah, Hailee Steinfeld, 'Barbie''s America Ferrera added to Golden Globes presenters list

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards CBS/Dick Clark Productions (©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All/CBS )

By Stephen Iervolino

The Golden Globes has announced another round of presenters for Sunday's awards telecast.

The Color Purple's producer Oprah Winfrey will be among those getting some time at the podium, the organization announced, as are Barbie's Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae.

Across the Spider-Verse's voice talents Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore will also be aboard, joining previously announced presenters including Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Suits' dynamic duo Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

The Golden Globes are set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7, and will be broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Easter Sunday actor and stand-up comedian Jo Koy is hosting.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!