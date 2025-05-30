Billy Gibbons just wrapped up a tour of Australia with the new bassist and a fill in drummer, one lonely ZZ he be. But Frank is back, Frank Beard has returned to the band after a two-month absence due to foot and ankle issues. He will be joining Billy Gibbons and Elwood Frances for the North American dates of their Elevation tour, which will run until October. Beard’s return comes after the band’s longtime drum tech, John Douglas, filled in for him. Despite the recent lineup changes and the passing of original bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top remains committed to their tour and shows no signs of slowing down.