One lonely ZZ he be....

2015 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison)
By Axel Lowe

Billy Gibbons just wrapped up a tour of Australia with the new bassist and a fill in drummer, one lonely ZZ he be. But Frank is back, Frank Beard has returned to the band after a two-month absence due to foot and ankle issues. He will be joining Billy Gibbons and Elwood Frances for the North American dates of their Elevation tour, which will run until October. Beard’s return comes after the band’s longtime drum tech, John Douglas, filled in for him. Despite the recent lineup changes and the passing of original bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top remains committed to their tour and shows no signs of slowing down.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!