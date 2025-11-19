'One Battle After Another,' 'Hamnet' among nominees for The Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in 'One Battle After Another.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The nominees for the Movies for Grownups Awards have arrived.

AARP has announced the films and TV shows that have been recognized as projects that tell the stories of and celebrate people 50 years and older.

The films nominated for best picture/best movie for grownups are Hamnet, A House of Dynamite, One Battle After Another, Sinners and Train Dreams.

Those nominated for best actress are Laura Dern for Is This Thing On?, Jodie Foster for A Private Life, Lucy Liu for Rosemead, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt and June Squibb for Eleanor the Great.

In the best actor category, the nominees are George Clooney for Jay Kelly, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon and Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine.

As for the shows nominated for best TV series or limited series, Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, The Studio and The White Lotus received recognition.

"These nominees prove that powerful storytelling transcends age. At AARP, we believe representation matters—not just for audiences, but for the industry itself," Myechia Minter-Jordan, the CEO of AARP, said. "By honoring these actors and creators, we're shining a light on the richness, depth, and diversity of experience that deserves to be seen and celebrated."

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 10, 2026. Tony and Emmy winner Alan Cumming returns to host the awards show, which will be broadcast by Great Performances on PBS on Feb. 22.

