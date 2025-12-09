The one band that helped Jim Carrey survive the 8 hour makeup chair for The Grinch...

GF Default - The History of The Grinch
By Axel Lowe

Jim Carrey has described his experience playing The Grinch in the 2000 film as “excruciating” due to the intense makeup application, including painful contact lenses and a suit of green yak hair. The process took hours to complete and made it difficult for Carrey to breathe, resulting in 16-hour days on set. To endure the ordeal, Carrey used techniques from a CIA operative and found solace in listening to the Bee Gees’ music. Despite the challenges, Carrey kept the children in mind as his motivation. In 2025, he reunited with his Grinch costar Taylor Momsen at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Axel Lowe

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!