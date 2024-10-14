Not clowning around: 'Terrifier 3' tops box office with $18.3 million debut

Terrifier 3 took the top spot at the domestic box office, delivering an estimated $18.3 million in its opening weekend.

The slasher film franchise -- which kicked off in 2016 and centers on Lauren LaVera's Sienna Shaw, a young woman determined to defeat the mysterious Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton -- grabbed an estimated $4.8 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $23.1 million.

The Wild Robot landed in second place, grabbing an estimated $13.5 million in its third week of release, bringing its North American box office total to $83.7 million. The animated adventure collected an estimated $24 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $184.4 million.

It was another disappointing week for Joker: Folie à Deux, which earned just $7.1 million domestically, for a third place finish. That brings its domestic haul to $51.6 million and $165.3 million globally.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, grabbed fourth place, delivering an estimated $7 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $275 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed a total of $420 million.

Rounding out the top five was Pharrell Williams' animated biopic Piece by Piece, which tells the legendary artist's story in Lego form. The film, which also features Neville, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake, opened with an estimated $3.8 million domestically.

Elsewhere, the Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as the real estate magnate and former U.S. president, opened in 10th place with an estimated $1.6 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.