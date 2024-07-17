Nirvana smiley face lawsuit

By Axel Lowe


  • A three-way legal battle over Nirvana’s ‘smiley face’ logo has been settled.
  • This one gets complicated: In 2018, Nirvana sued fashion designer Marc Jacobs for copyright infringement, claiming he ripped off the logo for a T-shirt design.
  • Jacobs then countersued, claiming Nirvana didn’t create the logo and didn’t hold the copyright.
  • A third party got involved when former art director Robert Fisher filed his own lawsuit, claiming Nirvana had profited off his work “for 30 years” without compensating him.
  • All three sides have reportedly agreed to a ‘mediator’s proposal’, to be finalized in the coming weeks.
