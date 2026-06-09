Nicholas Galitzine to play male model Hoyt Richards in new Gus Van Sant film

Nicholas Galitzine attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Nicholas Galitzine is striking a pose for his next film project.

The Masters of the Universe star is set to play supermodel-turned-doomsday cult member Hoyt Richards in a new Gus Van Sant film.

Galitzine confirmed the news on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, "Maaaassively excited for this btw."

Plot details on the film have yet to be released.

Richards, now 64, was recently the subject of the three-part HBO docuseries Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult. The docuseries explored how Richard became mixed up in a doomsday cult called Eternal Values, which targeted young male models.

Galitzine currently stars as He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Next up, he'll reprise his role from Red, White & Royal Blue in its sequel, Red, White & Royal Wedding.

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