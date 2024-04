Robert Plant Signs His 10 Foot Gibson Les Paul Guitar LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: Robert Plant signs his 10 foot Gibson Les Paul Guitar as part of the Gibson Guitartown London charity campaign at More London on September 05, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

As a huge Zeppelin fan, I’m looking for new merch, docs, reissues and more about the band. Check out this new book “Portraits Of Robert Plant.” Some never before published pictures of the front man’s career through the 80s. My only question is: if i don’t drink coffee, can put this book on another table?