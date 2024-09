"FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - Eddie Money NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Eddie Money performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) (Rob Kim)





Eddie Money was working on new music before he passed away. That final song has finally been released to the fans. Titled “Stay With Me” and you can listen to it HERE.