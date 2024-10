Stern Pinball has released a new Metallica Remastered pinball machine, bringing fans of the iconic metal band a new gaming experience. It features an LCD screen, new animations and live concert videos. The gaming experience is based on Stern’s redesigned Spike 2 technology, which improves the smoothness and presentation of the game. The original came out in 2013, this new version is insane. Would you pay $9,650 for it?

Axel