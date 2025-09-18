New documentary explores Elton John’s connection to gold

A new documentary about Elton John called Touched by Gold, has been released and is a moving exploration of gold’s enduring influence on culture, creativity, and society. Featuring the legendary singer, who narrates his life story through a golden lens, this documentary sees him reflecting on how the precious metal has inspired his art, style, and individuality throughout his extraordinary career.

From dazzling stage costumes to signature accessories, gold has long been a defining feature of Elton’s identity, embodying both flamboyance and timelessness.