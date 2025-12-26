New Crue doc on the horizon

Nikki Sixx has teased a “warts and all” documentary series about Motley Crue’s hell-raising days. If youre thinking - they they already did The Dirt from their memoir. Yeah, this one goes deeper. Sixx says the new adaptation will feature candid contributions from bassist Nikki, drummer Tommy Lee and frontman Vince Neil.

“It’s an interesting look at our career and people are going to discover a lot about us and the music and the lyrics. Storytelling is really important to me. You’re going to hear from the band individually and collectively as we had quite the life. It’s warts and all.”