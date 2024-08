Aerosmith's Steven Tyler fractured larynx which forces band to postpone rest of 2023 tour dates PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

With Steven Tyler not being able to tour due to his larynx injury, the rumor is the band might find another front man. That works for some bands and not so much for others. Some bands that have swapped out the vocalists are Van Halen, Journey, AC/DC, INXS, Queen, Stone Temple Pilots, Motley Crue, Genesis, Foreigner...Who do you think could fill the Demon of Screamin’ s shoes?