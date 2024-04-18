Netflix reveals 'The Witcher' will end after a just-announced fifth season

Hemsworth (center) and cast at a Season 4 table read -- Courtesy Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix announced Thursday that the fourth season of The Witcher is now underway, and the streamer has renewed the sword and sorcery series for a fifth — but that will be it.

The new seasons of the show will feature Liam Hemsworth succeeding original star and fan of the source material Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He departed the show after rumblings of creative differences behind the scenes began to surface.

Cavill had told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd stay with the series "as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work," as seen in his beloved books and related games — of which Cavill counted himself a devoted fanboy.

As for The Witcher's new direction, the streaming service says seasons 4 and 5 will be shot back to back, "and will be the final chapter in Geralt's story," centered on the author's books Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

The final seasons will offer "an epic and satisfying conclusion," producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich insists.  

Netflix teases of the penultimate installment: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other."

The streamer adds, "If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

