National Radio Day is celebrated on August 20th each year. It’s a day to recognize the important role radio plays in communication, entertainment, and community building. My parents bought me my first radio in elementary school. i listened non stop, recorded songs off the radio, made mixtapes. all these years later i’m still listening to the radio with the same passion. Today is also Robert Plant’s birthday. Singer of my favorite band. Here are my favorite of his songs:

Big Log

Darkness Darkness

Going to California

Tall Cool One

Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You

Please Read the Letter

Shine It All Around

What Is and What Should Never Be

Most High

Over the Hills & Far Away