National Radio Day is celebrated on August 20th each year. It’s a day to recognize the important role radio plays in communication, entertainment, and community building. My parents bought me my first radio in elementary school. i listened non stop, recorded songs off the radio, made mixtapes. all these years later i’m still listening to the radio with the same passion. Today is also Robert Plant’s birthday. Singer of my favorite band. Here are my favorite of his songs:
Big Log
Darkness Darkness
Going to California
Tall Cool One
Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
Please Read the Letter
Shine It All Around
What Is and What Should Never Be
Most High
Over the Hills & Far Away