'My Life with the Walter Boys' gets season 3 release date

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard in episode 1 of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 3. (Netflix)

My Life with the Walter Boys is getting ready to return.

Netflix has announced that the third season of the romance series is set to debut on Aug. 6.

The streaming service also released first-look photos from season 3 to tide fans over before they get to see the fallout of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole's (Noah LaLonde) overheard love confessions.

"The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend — and Cole’s brother — Alex (Ashby Gentry) to overhear," according to an official description from Netflix. "But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital. Season 3 sees the Walters realize what’s important in the fallout from this – and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want."

Season 3 finds Alex turning toward his new rodeo racing team while Cole is discovered by a race car driver.

"Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected," the description concludes.

Also starring in season 3 are Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Zoë Soul, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw and Johnny Link.

My Life with the Walter Boys has already been renewed for season 4. Season 3 will consists of 10 episodes. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Ali Novak.

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