Motion Picture Academy and ABC announce date for 2025 Oscars

ABC/AMPAS

By Stephen Iervolino

While the 96th annual Academy Awards were just a month ago on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are already looking forward to next year.

The academy and ABC jointly announced that the 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and broadcast on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Like this year's event, the festivities will start at 7 p.m. ET., an hour earlier than usual.

The joint announcement also revealed that the deadline for general entry and Best Picture submissions is Thursday, November 14; voting for short lists in 10 categories will run from December 9 through December 13, and results for the short-listed projects will be announced on December 17.

Further, it explained Oscar nominations voting will start on January 8 and run through January 12, with the official nominations revealed on Friday, January 17 -- later in the week than usual.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!