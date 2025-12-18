Most streamed rock song

Since Spotify launched in 2008, the song has amassed more than 2.6 billion streams, while its official music video has surpassed 1.8 billion views. Those numbers are remarkable for any song — let alone one that runs nearly six minutes long. At the time of its release, the track was considered a major risk. Radio hits in the mid-1970s typically clocked in at two or three minutes, and this one pushed nearly double that. It stitched together a cappella harmonies, ballads, operatic theatrics and hard rock, giving it the feel of multiple songs rolled into one. Producers were hesitant to include it on the band’s album, A Night at the Opera, unsure how audiences would respond. Instead, it became one of the most ambitious and widely celebrated recordings in music history.

The song, of course, is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Today, it holds the distinction of being the most-streamed song from the 20th century. Guitarist Brian May reflected on the milestone in September to Rolling Stone, calling it “Incredible.”