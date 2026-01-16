Most-Listened to songs by decade in 2025

Luminate, which tracks data across the music, film, and entertainment industries, has unveiled its year-end report, including a roundup of the most-listened-to tracks in the US from each of the last seven decades.

1960s – Creedence Clearwater Revival – “Fortunate Son” (137.6M)

1970s – Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” (387.4M)

1980s – Journey – “Don’t Stop Believin’” (263.0M)

1990s – The Goo Goo Dolls – “Iris” (337.9M)

2000s – The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (272.1M)

2010s – Chris Stapleton – “Tennessee Whiskey” (306.7M)

2020s – Alex Warren – “Ordinary” (746.8M)