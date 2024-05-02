Most Grateful Celebrities

Think celebrities don’t care about the “little people” that got them there? MoneySuperMarket tracked which musicians and actors were most grateful by counting the number of times they displayed gratitude in their speeches.





Most Grateful:

1. Beyoncé

2. Victoria Monét

3. Cody Johnson

4. Lady Gaga

5. Carrie Underwood

6. Samara Joy

7. Meghan Trainor

8. Kacey Musgraves

9. Olivia Rodrigo

10. Taylor Swift

11. Chance The Rapper

12. Sza

13. Ed Sheeran

14. Harry Styles

15. Miranda Lambert

16. Killer Mike

17. Sam Smith

18. Billie Eilish

19. Megan Thee Stallion

20. Beck

21. Amy Winehouse

22. Adele

23. Cardi b

24. Miley Cyrus

25. Eminem





Thanked the Most:

Parents

Academy/Voters

Colleagues

Spouse / Partner

God / Jesus

Friends

Siblings

Children

Grandparents

Nominees

Fans

Agent



