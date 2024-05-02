Most Grateful Celebrities

Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’

By Debra Green

Think celebrities don’t care about the “little people” that got them there? MoneySuperMarket tracked which musicians and actors were most grateful by counting the number of times they displayed gratitude in their speeches.


Most Grateful:

1. Beyoncé

2. Victoria Monét

3. Cody Johnson

4. Lady Gaga

5. Carrie Underwood

6. Samara Joy

7. Meghan Trainor

8. Kacey Musgraves

9. Olivia Rodrigo

10. Taylor Swift

11. Chance The Rapper

12. Sza

13. Ed Sheeran

14. Harry Styles

15. Miranda Lambert

16. Killer Mike

17. Sam Smith

18. Billie Eilish

19. Megan Thee Stallion

20. Beck

21. Amy Winehouse

22. Adele

23. Cardi b

24. Miley Cyrus

25. Eminem


Thanked the Most:

Parents

Academy/Voters

Colleagues

Spouse / Partner

God / Jesus

Friends

Siblings

Children

Grandparents

Nominees

Fans

Agent


On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!