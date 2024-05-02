Most Grateful Celebrities

Think celebrities don’t care about the “little people” that got them there? MoneySuperMarket tracked which musicians and actors were most grateful by counting the number of times they displayed gratitude in their speeches.
Most Grateful:
1. Beyoncé
2. Victoria Monét
3. Cody Johnson
4. Lady Gaga
5. Carrie Underwood
6. Samara Joy
7. Meghan Trainor
8. Kacey Musgraves
9. Olivia Rodrigo
10. Taylor Swift
11. Chance The Rapper
12. Sza
13. Ed Sheeran
14. Harry Styles
15. Miranda Lambert
16. Killer Mike
17. Sam Smith
18. Billie Eilish
19. Megan Thee Stallion
20. Beck
21. Amy Winehouse
22. Adele
23. Cardi b
24. Miley Cyrus
25. Eminem
Thanked the Most:
Parents
Academy/Voters
Colleagues
Spouse / Partner
God / Jesus
Friends
Siblings
Children
Grandparents
Nominees
Fans
Agent