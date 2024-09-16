Monday Night Football theme song

We need this in Atlanta ASAP! ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Debra Green

What do you think of the new MNF theme song? What does Phil Collins think?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!