'Moana' called by the sea in trailer for live-action film adaptation

Catherina Laga'aia as Moana in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Moana.' (Disney)

The teaser trailer for the live-action reimagining of Moana has arrived.

Catherine Laga'aia stars as Moana in the teaser, which shares a first look at the beloved story of a teenager who answers the ocean's call and voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui.

The teaser opens the same way as the animated film, with a young Moana's first encounter with the ocean, luring her in with a seashell and enveloping her.

It also features a giant hawk transforming into the demigod Maui (portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, who is reprising his role from the animated films), before diving into the ocean.

Laga'aia appears onscreen at the end of the teaser as the titular wayfinder, singing, "I am Moana!"

The upcoming film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail and is produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in both animated Moana films, also serves as an executive producer.

Along with Laga'aia and Johnson, the cast includes John Tui as Moana's father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana's mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Johnson first revealed in 2023 that a Moana live-action was coming. He shared a video filmed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu with daughters Jasmine Lia Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

A press release at the time added that the film will "celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path."

The live-action reimagining of Moana sails into theaters on July 10, 2026.

