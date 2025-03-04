Millie Bobby Brown claps back at critics over comments about her appearance: 'I've had enough'

Millie Bobby Brown is standing up to critics who have commented on her appearance throughout her career — and she's making it clear she's not here for the negativity.

In a candid video shared to Instagram on Monday, the Stranger Things star, 21, addressed ongoing scrutiny over how her look has changed since she first stepped into the spotlight as a child.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old," Brown said. "I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

Brown went on to specifically call out articles and headlines that she said were "amplifying" that criticism, rather than questioning why adults were "mocking a young woman's appearance."

"This isn't journalism. This is bullying," she added.

"Let's do better," she said. "Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

The actress's message appeared to resonate with her fans, many of whom applauded her for speaking out against the unrealistic beauty standards often placed on women, especially those who grow up in the public eye.

In February Brown showed off a brand-new blond hair look that captured the attention of fans. She's since made several appearances showing off not only her hair color, but a new style to match.

Brown donned a sparkling gown with a bustier top and draping at the hip for the premiere of Netflix's The Electric State on Feb. 24 in LA. The ensemble included a structured bolero, and the actress wore her hair in a soft, curled updo with full bangs. She finished the look with long, crystal-covered nails and sparkling jewelry.

Brown also caught the attention of many at the 2025 BRIT Awards, wearing a belted chainmail gown that included a deep, draped neckline and a hood.

