Mick Jones has a new song, with meaning....

Styx, Foreigner And Don Felder In Concert - Newark, NJ NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 26: Mick Jones of the group Foreigner performs at Prudential Center on June 26, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
By Axel Lowe

Mick Jones from Foreigner has a new song called “Shelter From The Storm” that he will release this Saturday (4/26). Mick has been battling Parkinson’s Disease and 2 years ago, the progression of the disease made it impossible for him to take the stage. However, through the completion of his new song, “Shelter From The Storm”, Mick found a renewed sense of purpose, a way to reconnect with his artistry, and a moment of normalcy.

In honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month this month, Mick has partnered with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research to not only raise awareness for the millions affected by this disease, but to also raise funds toward research for a cure. On April 26, “Shelter From The Storm” will be unveiled by The Michael J. Fox Foundation during their annual Parkinson’s Unity Walk.

