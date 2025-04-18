Michael B. Jordan explains why 'Sinners' is a 'truly unique and special' experience for him

Warner Bros. Pictures
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Michael B. Jordan gets double the trouble in Ryan Coogler's latest movie, Sinners. He plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack, World War I veterans who go back to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint — but are met with vampires and the harsh reality of the Jim Crow laws in their community. MBJ tells ABC News the film was a first for him in many ways.

"I never did a horror film before and playing two characters, and twins at that ... I think the combination of all those things makes this experience like truly, truly unique and special for me," he says.

Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Mary, one of Jordan's love interests in Sinners, praises his performance in the film.

"I was so in awe the entire time of Michael and his ability to so seamlessly go between the two all while keeping a smile on his face and setting the tone for the rest of us," she says.

Sinners, out now in theaters worldwide, marks the fifth film Jordan and Coogler have worked on together. Their previous collaborations are Fruitvale StationCreedBlack Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!