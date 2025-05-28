Metallica saved the lives of this Virginia family....

A Virginia family are crediting their survival to Metallica after a truck crashed into their home on May 6, the night before they were set to attend a concert by the heavy metal legends at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Kristin McKee said her husband David and their daughter Madeleine went to bed early to get a good night’s sleep before the show, which turned out to be fortunate as the crash happened in the living room where they usually stayed up late watching TV.