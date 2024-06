A few days ago, we all enjoyed the longest day of the year during the summer solstice on June 20th, the day was even longer a couple of rungs up in latitude. It doesn’t get dark in Helsinki until 11pm, Metallica played the first 2 hours in the daylight. This band is like fine bourbon, they only get better with age.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbILHF9igOk

Axel