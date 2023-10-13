Melissa McBride to return as Carol Peletier in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 2

Jace Downs/AMC

By Mary Pat Thompson

Melissa McBride is returning to The Walking Dead universe.

The actress will reunite with Norman Reedus in season 2 of the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, reprising her role as Carol Peletier.

Announced Thursday during AMC's presentation at New York Comic Con, McBride will join the show as a series regular. Season 2 also gets a new title to account for McBride's return. It will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” McBride said. "Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!”

The season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs Sunday, October 15, and it will feature an appearance from McBride. Season 2 is set to air in 2024.

