McDonald’s turns 70

1. McDonald’s started as a barbecue restaurant:
The McDonald brothers, Richard and Maurice, opened a barbecue drive-in in San Bernardino, California, in 1940. They later transitioned to serving burgers and milkshakes. Ray Kroc sold them their milkshake machines and later took their BBQ restaurant and changed the concept and opened the first McDonalds, as we know it, April 15th , 1950, in Des Plains, Illinois.
2. McDonald’s is the world’s biggest toy distributor: McDonald’s is the largest distributor of toys globally, with Happy Meals reportedly selling 5,000 Happy Meals every minute.
3. Bill Gates eats for free. Billionaire Bill Gates has a Gold Card that gives him free food for life at all McDonald’s locations worldwide. WHY????
4. In The U.S., There Are More McDonald’s Than Hospitals: There’s over 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S., compared to just over 10,000 hospitals.
5. Barry Manilow wrote the theme song: “You deserve a break today” That’s a B Manilow jam!