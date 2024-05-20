The weather is warmer and the grills are firing up. We honor the burger this month. A little history for you:

The name “hamburger” derives, of course, from the city of Hamburg, Germany. Some residents of Hamburg were headed as far west as the eastern shores of the United States during the 18th century. Many of them brought a snack called the “Hamburgh sausage.” This snack, like its cousin the “Rundstück warm,” combined a meatball similar to the Swedish meatball with a slice of bread for utensil-free handling.

How do you like your burger? What toppings are a must? What ruins it?

May is National Burger Month. What do you use to build the perfect burger? pic.twitter.com/5TTlJEKJ3F — Rockstress (@RockstressFM) May 20, 2024



