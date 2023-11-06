Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi honors the actor in sweet birthday tribute

Matthew McConaughey celebrated another trip around the sun with a heartfelt note from his son Levi.

In honor of the actor's 54th birthday on Saturday, the 15-year-old teenager posted a carousel of throwback photos on his Instagram account, featuring himself, Matthew and his other family members.

"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father," Levi began his tribute in the caption. "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

"The journeys just getting started…," he added, closing with "Happy birthday Papai."

The first photo from the post shows the actor and his family, including his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, and their three kids -- Levi, son Livingston, 10, and daughter Vida, 13, standing alongside each other while sporting huge smiles on their faces.

A second photo features a younger Levi posing with his dad at what appears to be a baseball stadium, while another image from the post shows the family of five, joined by Matthew's mom Kay, posing for a group photo on a beachside.

Matthew and Camila tied the knot at their home in Austin, Texas, in 2012, the same year the couple welcomed their third child Livingston.

Earlier this year, Matthew's two eldest kids, Levi and Vida, joined Camila during appearances at Paris Fashion Week, where the trio attended the Stella McCartney Fall 2023 Ready to Wear Fashion Show at the Military School Carousel in the city.

