Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang to write, star in new comedy film for Searchlight

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang attend the 97th annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson

I do think so, honey!

Best friends and Las Culturistas co-hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are teaming up for a comedy film for Searchlight Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Rogers and Yang will both write and star in the currently untitled comedy that is inspired by an episode of the Search Engine podcast.

The episode, which is titled "Why didn't Chris and Dan get into Berghain?," follows two Americans who go on a journey across the ocean to try to get into the world's most exclusive nightclub, Berghain.

In addition to hosting Las Culturistas together, Rogers and Yang created the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which Bravo televised for the first time in 2025. The network renewed the show to return in 2026. It's also available to stream on Peacock.

The pair also starred together in the Searchlight Pictures film Fire Island.

Yang is a five-time Emmy nominee known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good as Glinda's friend Pfannee.

Rogers starred in the Netflix dark comedy No Good Deed, as well as the Showtime series I Love That for You. He dropped his yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard of Christmas? in 2023 and is currently embarking on the Christmas in December tour.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!