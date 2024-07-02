Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with 'The Grey' director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller 'RIP'

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin' Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben's longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck's profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade's story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, "The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: 'HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'" referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.